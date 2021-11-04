Robots to check Covid Safe Ticket

Auva, a multimedia chain, is now marketing a special application to checks CSTs that can be used by a robot, but a tablet computer installed at the entrance will do nicely too.

Auva’s Raf Coomans explains the system can be adapted to the proprietor’s wishes: “The application can be made to open an electric door or gate. It can launch a light signal or send a message to staff or a visitor.”

The robot isn’t a necessity. Placing a tablet computer at the entrance should be within most people’s budget. “50 euros is the starting price. The system can be adapted to every user and no extra staff are needed. Staff members don’t need to contend with any extra pressure.”

The application is being used at the forthcoming Unizo Festival of the Entrepreneur in Limburg where businesspeople from SMEs will gather. The care and services industries too are showing a lot of interest.