Up to ten drunks a day at Leuven A&Es

Hospitals in Leuven (Flemish Brabant) are reporting more and more inebriated patients arriving at Accident & Emergencies. Their number has increased by half in only twelve years. Leuven A&Es see between five and ten drunk patients every day. Many of the patients are students, but there’s also quite a high number of alcohol addicts in their forties and fifties. Often the problems start when people are young. Doctors are calling for greater public awareness of this issue.