Up to ten drunks a day at Leuven A&Es

Hospitals in Leuven (Flemish Brabant) are reporting more and more inebriated patients arriving at Accident & Emergencies.  Their number has increased by half in only twelve years.  Leuven A&Es see between five and ten drunk patients every day.  Many of the patients are students, but there’s also quite a high number of alcohol addicts in their forties and fifties.  Often the problems start when people are young.  Doctors are calling for greater public awareness of this issue.

Colin Clapson

