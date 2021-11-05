All retailers must allow customers to pay electronically by July 2022

The measure does not mean that cash payments are banned, but rather that customers should always be allowed to pay electronically if they so wish. All retailers must have at least one form of electronic payment available to their customers. This doesn’t necessarily have to be a terminal for debit or credit card payments. Instead it could be a facility to allow payment via a payment app.

Previously, as part of the COVID-19 support measures, the Finance Minister arranged for financial support to be offered to retailers to help them purchase equipment to allow them to be able to accept electronic payments. Since the onset of the pandemic there has been a big increase in electronic payments in shops. Last year during the first wave of the pandemic many people were concerned about the possibility of the virus being spread by the exchange of physical cash.

Nevertheless, there are still many smaller shops that work on a cash only basis.