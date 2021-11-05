Car abandonned on railing above entrance to Brussels tunnel
The Brussels Fire Service was called out to remove a car that was balanced precariously above the entrance to one of the road tunnels on the city’s Inner Ring Road. Fire-fighters received the call to remove the vehicle the front of which was perched on a railing on Thursday night.
The incident occurred on the Gulden Vlieslaan.
The Brussels Fire Service Spokesman Walter Derieuw told journalists that “The circumstances surrounding this accident are not yet clear. When we arrived, there was driver nor any passengers in the vehicle”.
It has as yet not been confirmed whether the car was stolen.