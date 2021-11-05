Genk hold Hammers to draw, Antwerp soundly beaten by Fenerbahçe

There was no repeat of events in London two weeks ago as KRC Genk proved a more than even match for their English Premier League Opponents West Ham United on Thursday evening. In what was an entertaining match to watch.

Genk the lead on 6 minutes through Paintsil. Benrahma scored twice for the Hammers on 60 and 83 minutes. However, a Soucek own goal on 89 minutes meant that the points were shared. After 4 games KRC Genk are 3rd in their group with 4 points. West Ham United are top of the group with 10 points.