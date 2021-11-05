Genk hold Hammers to draw, Antwerp soundly beaten by Fenerbahçe
Three Belgian teams were in action in the group stage of the Europa League and Conference league competitions on Thursday evening. In the Conference League AA Gent failed to become winners of their group after just 4 games. The Buffaloes got no further than a 1-1 draw at home against Partisan Belgrade. Both goals came in the second half with Urosevic scoring for Partisan on 67 minutes and Tissoudali equalising for AA Gent on 81 minutes. After 4 games AA Gent lead their group with 10 points. Partisan are second with 7 points.
Strong Genk draw against Premier League opposition
There was no repeat of events in London two weeks ago as KRC Genk proved a more than even match for their English Premier League Opponents West Ham United on Thursday evening. In what was an entertaining match to watch.
Genk the lead on 6 minutes through Paintsil. Benrahma scored twice for the Hammers on 60 and 83 minutes. However, a Soucek own goal on 89 minutes meant that the points were shared. After 4 games KRC Genk are 3rd in their group with 4 points. West Ham United are top of the group with 10 points.
Another bad night for Royal Antwerp FC
Playing in an empty stadium as punishment for their fans' misbehaviour during a previous Europa League game, Royal Antwerp FC’s European misery was made yet greater by a 0-3 defeat at home by the Turkish side Fenerbahçe.
The game was done and dusted after just half an hour with the Turks scoring through Yandas on 8 minutes, Mayer on 17 minutes and Berisha on 30 minutes. The result leave Antwerp bottom of their group with just one point from 4 games. Fenerbahçe are 3rd with 4 points.