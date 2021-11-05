Number of COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals continues to rise sharply

During the week to 4 November an average of 172 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This is 33% up on the average number of admissions during the previous week. There are currently 1,899 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals, up 34% on a week ago. Of these 364 are on ICUs, a rise of 42% on this time last week. The hope is that the number of COVID-19 patients on ICUs will remain under 500.

During the week from 26 October to 1 November an average of 6,928 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 13% on the daily average for the previous week. During the same period 16% more tests were carried out. Of those tested 9.8% tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.20. This means that every 10 people with the virus infect a further 12 others.

During the week from 26 October to 1 November an average of 21 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 26,105 people with COVID-19 have died here.

Currently 8.7 million people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 88% of the adult population. 8.5 million people (86% of all adults) have been fully immunised.