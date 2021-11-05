Professor Van Gucht: “In the worst-case scenario more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in ICUs by the end of the month”

In the very best-case scenario, there would be just under 500 COVID-19 patients in ICUs as we go into December. However, a worst-case scenario could see more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients on the country’s intensive care units, level we have not seen since the height of the second wave of the pandemic.

The figures relating to the coronavirus pandemic are rising among all age demographics. However, they are now rising more quickly in Flanders than is the case in Wallonia and Brussels. The resurgence of the virus has seen the number of COVID-19 patients that are hospitalised shoot up. Pressure on the country’s hospitals is increasing. There are currently almost 1,900 people with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals, 364 are in intensive care. The hope is that this number doesn’t exceed 500. With the number of infections rising, so too is the number of hospital staff that are off work either because they have become ill or are infected and need to quarantine. Others are off because they are exhausted due to the excess workload.

"There is a lot of quarantining and health care staff are off work more often because of this. Various hospitals have said that this has meant that they have had to close beds. This means that actual capacity is lower than what it is in theory. This once again shows how important it is to keep the number of infections under control”, Professor Van Gucht said.

Professor Van Gucht stresses that our behaviour will be more important than ever during the coming weeks because predictions about where we might end up are very uncertain. "In the best-case scenario, we will end up with just under 500 people in intensive care, in the worst-case scenario this will be 1,000”.

Currently, pressure on the hospitals is predicted to peak around the end of November.

"It is possible that then they will have to move from phase 1B to phase 2A (in which extra beds have to be created to deal with the flood of patients)”.

The factor that will determine where we end up will be our behaviour, most of all the number of risky contacts we have with others.