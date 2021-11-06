Baby’s body found at Willebroek beautyspot
The body of a baby has been found in a pond at the Blaasveldbroek nature reserve in Willebroek (Antwerp Province). An investigation is under way into what is being treated as a suspicious death. A walker spotted the baby’s body in the pond and reported this to the police.
Lieselotte Claessens of the Antwerp Judicial Authorities told VRT News that “The Judicial Authorities have sent forensics experts to the scene. The precise circumstances of the baby’s death are still not clear. All avenues of investigation are being kept open. The investigation is ongoing and in the interests this we will not be making any further comments on the case”.