Coronavirus figures continue to rise

During the week from 30 October to 5 November an average of 170 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is up 24% on the average for the previous week. There are currently 1,929 people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals. Of these 384 are on ICUs.

During the week from 27 October to 2 November an average of 7,208 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus, a rise of 10% on the average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 77,959 tests were carried out each day, also up around 10% on the previous week. Of those tested, just under 10% tested positive for the virus.

During the week between 27 October and 2 November an average of 20 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is a rise of 14% on the average for the previous week.

The only indicator that is falling is the basic reproductive rate (R0). However, at 1.15 it still shows that the spread of the virus is growing.

Meanwhile, 8,726,966 people in Belgium have received at least 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 88% of the adult population and 76% of the population as a whole. 8,583,492 people in Belgium are fully immunised. This is 86% of the adult population and 75% of the population as a whole.