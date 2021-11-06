Extinction Rebellion members lie down on the Wetstraat

During their protest the activists blocked three busy crossroads on the Wetstraat that is the street that runs from Belgium’s Federal Parliament to the Schuman Square in the heart of Brussels European District. The activists told VRT News that they were taking this form of action “because otherwise we would not be heard”.

The Wetstraat was closed for the duration of the protest, and this led to traffic congestion in the surrounding streets. The COP26 climate conference is currently being held in the Scottish city of Glasgow. At the conference representatives of around 200 countries are attempting to find a way of keeping global warming to a minimum.

Elsewhere, in the world environmentalists and climate activists have been staging protests to encourage their respective countries’ leaders to take decisive action. In Glasgow around 50,000 people took part.