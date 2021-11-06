Flemish Environment Minister not going to Glasgow after chief aid tests positive for coronavirus

There she would present the Flemish Climate Plan. The long-awaited Flemish Climate Plan was finally agreed by the members of the Flemish Government on Thursday evening after many hours of talks. Previously Ms Demir had said that she would not be going to Glasgow unless there was agreement on a climate plan for Flanders.

With agreement having been reached Zuhal Demir was all set to go to Glasgow. However, as has happened to the travel plans of so many of us during the past 20 months, coronavirus threw a spanner in the works.

Ms Demir's chief aid has tested positive and as the rules stipulate that you’re not allowed to travel if you have been with someone that has tested positive for coronavirus during the past 14 days, Ms Demir will have to stay at home.

She will take part in all her planned meetings digitally and so will be at least present at the conference, albeit on a computer screen.