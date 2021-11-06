Flemish Environment Minister wants EU to reduce Belgium’s CO2 reduction targets

Europe is demanding that Belgium reduce its carbon emissions by 47% (on 2005 levels) before the end of the decade. This is part of a plan presented by the European Commission in July under which CO2 emissions across the EU would be reduced by 55% by 2030.

The targets set for the various EU member states vary greatly and the emissions reductions demanded of some EU member states in Eastern Europe are just a fraction of what is being demanded of Belgium.

Ms Demir told ‘Het Belang van Limburg’ that the figure of a 47% reduction in Belgium’s CO2 emissions still needs to be negotiated and that Flanders want there to be a more equitable balance between the EU member states.