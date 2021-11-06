Flemish Environment Minister wants EU to reduce Belgium’s CO2 reduction targets
The Flemish Environment and Planning Minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist) has said that she wants the European Commission to scale down the CO2 reduction target that it has set for Belgium. Speaking in an interview with the daily ‘Het Belang van Limburg’, Ms Demir said that a more equitable balance needs to be struck between countries in Western Europe such as Belgium and countries in Eastern Europe.
Europe is demanding that Belgium reduce its carbon emissions by 47% (on 2005 levels) before the end of the decade. This is part of a plan presented by the European Commission in July under which CO2 emissions across the EU would be reduced by 55% by 2030.
The targets set for the various EU member states vary greatly and the emissions reductions demanded of some EU member states in Eastern Europe are just a fraction of what is being demanded of Belgium.
Ms Demir told ‘Het Belang van Limburg’ that the figure of a 47% reduction in Belgium’s CO2 emissions still needs to be negotiated and that Flanders want there to be a more equitable balance between the EU member states.