90-year-old man seriously injured after falling several metres from roadside
A 90-year-old man has been seriously injured in accident in the Flemish Brabant village of Diegem. The accident happened on the R22, a dual carriageway that links Diegem with the nearby town of Vilvoorde and the Brussels Orbital Motorway at Zaventem.
Roadworks are currently being carried out on the R22. For reasons that are as yet unknown the man stopped and got out of his car. He fell several meters from the road to the ground below.
Officers from the Federal Police Service are currently investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.
Although the man’s injuries were serious his condition was never life-threatening.