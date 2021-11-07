A good week for tourism at our coastal resorts

In a press statement released on Sunday Westtoer said, "The fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the extra measures that came into force from 1 November and the poor weather that had been forecast have had less impact than we had feared”.

The tourist industry at the coast can look back on the half term break with a sense of satisfaction. In addition to the 450,000 day trippers that have visited the coast during the past week, room occupancy in hotels and guesthouses averaged 90% during the first weekend (30/10 to 1/11) of the half term holidays.

"Rental figures for holiday homes were good too, up between 10% and 15% compared with the autumn half term last year”, Westtoer said.

The end of the autumn half term break also marks the end of the 7th Beaufort Coastal Art Triennial. Since 27 May around 1 million people have visited one or more of the works that are on display as part of Beaufort 21. Visitor numbers are lower than for previous triennials. However, this must be seen in the context of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused a big fall in the number of foreign visitors to our coastal resorts.