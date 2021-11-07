Extra capacity on Brussels metro from Monday
The Brussels public transport company MIVB has announced that capacity on its underground rail network will be increased from tomorrow. A number of brand-new metro trains will enter service and this will enable MIVB to increase rush capacity by around 2,000.
Next year the frequency of the metro services will be increased too. Then passengers will have to wait no longer than two and a half minutes during peak times.
By the end of 2022 a total of 22 new metro trains will have entered services, enabling MIVB to increase rush hour capacity on the Brussels underground rail network by 8,000.