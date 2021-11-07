Ghent police launch investigation into another alleged rape of a woman on a night out

At around 6am on Saturday an 18-year-old woman was found on the steps of the Albert Heijn supermarket on the Overpoortstraat in Ghent. She said that she had been raped in the toilets of a bar on the opposite side of the street.

The Ghent police spokesman Bart De Cocker confirms that the woman has reported being raped. He told VRT News that “It is dreadful that this has happened again. It speaks for itself that we are taking this very seriously and will leave no stone unturned”.

An investigation has been launched and police have asked the bar where the alleged rape took place to provide it with images from its CCTV cameras.

It’s the second time in two weeks that a woman has reported being raped while on a night out in Ghent. On 23 October a woman was allegedly drugged before being sexually abused at a bar on the Oude Beestenmarkt.

A march against sexual violence in Ghent’s nightlife will be held on Sunday evening. An open letter signed by the proprietors of numerous bars and nightclubs in the city will be handed in a Ghent Town Hall. In the letter the bar and club owners say that (sexually) inappropriate behaviour has increased since the full reopening of the hospitality industry.