Temporary ban on indoor events in Knokke-Heist

Speaking on Saturday, Mr De Groote told VRT News “Our Crisis Cell met this morning and we concluded that the situation in our municipality is serious”. The number of new cases of coronavirus in Knokke-Heist has doubled during the past two weeks.

As the ICU at the AZ Zeno hospital in Knokke is now full and regular care at the hospital is under threat, the municipal authorities decided to take action to bring down the infection rate.

Under the measures agreed on Saturday all organised indoor cultural, sporting and youth activities for children over the age of 13 are banned from Monday 8 November.

Mr De Groote explained that "This means that all stage performances, parties, dinner parties (that take place in public facilities), sporting events and training sessions that are organised by associations indoors will not be allowed to take place up to and including 30 November”.

Furthermore, all municipal centres where elderly people can go to socialise will also remain closed until the end of the month.

The municipal authorities hope that the measures will serve to stem the rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Knokke-Heist and ensure that the local hospital can continue to offer care to patients that don’t have coronavirus.