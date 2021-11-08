Flemish tourists allowed back in the US!
Tourists from the EU can once against travel to the United States. A ban had been in force since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. President Trump decided to prevent foreign tourists from entering the US in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.
At Brussels Airport Flemish tourists were already waiting to board flights to the US this morning.
“We’re off to Washington DC” says Leonie Levecke. “It’s always been my dream and we organised a trip when I graduated. My dad wanted a week’s holiday as a ‘thank you’. We had to postpone it for two years: once due to work and a second time due to the pandemic. Our goal is to visit everything in the political heart of America!