Flemish tourists allowed back in the US!

At Brussels Airport Flemish tourists were already waiting to board flights to the US this morning.

“We’re off to Washington DC” says Leonie Levecke. “It’s always been my dream and we organised a trip when I graduated. My dad wanted a week’s holiday as a ‘thank you’. We had to postpone it for two years: once due to work and a second time due to the pandemic. Our goal is to visit everything in the political heart of America!