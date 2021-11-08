Foreign Ministry tells Belgians in Ethiopia to leave the country

Tension has been rising in Eithopia recently and Tigre rebels have now joined forces with 8 other rebel groups. The alliance that was announced on Friday, includes the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that has been involved in a year-long war against the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry also advises Belgians to steer clear of flights that transit through Addis Ababa Airport.

Belgians in Ethiopia have been told to leave the country while commercial flights are still available. “It is possible that during the next few days it could become more and more difficult to leave Ethiopia”, the statement reads.

Belgians that for what every reason still chose to travel to Ethiopia are requested to resister with the Travelers Online website that is available in Dutch, French and German.