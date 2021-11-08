Holy water and prayer to restore church dignity after porn video

Holy water has been sprinkled on the altar and the church choir to restore the church’s honour.

The local church deacon told VRT: “Intimacy in our church was made public. This intimacy was exhibited in the media for all to see. Injustice was done to the meaning of our church and its altar. The place where God should be honoured was profaned. Many people are shocked”.

A prayer was said at the suggestion of many of the faithful and the bishopric. The altar and choir were sprinkled with holy water in order to restore the church to its proper meaning.

Images of a couple shared on social media leave little to people’s imagination: a couple had sex on the altar. The man and woman involved have been identified and questioned by police. Both acknowledge the facts and have appeared before an examining magistrate. The magistrate censured them and imposed a control order.