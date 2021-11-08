Saturday is D-Day for St Nicholas in Antwerp

Saint Nicholas’s ship arrives at the Steen Square at 1:45PM. Mayor Bart De Wever and VRT celeb Bart Peeters will welcome the good saint to Flanders, but there should be no handshaking as part of corona safety measure. Saint Nicholas has promised to wave to the children.

He will be able to address the crowd from City Hall balcony once again too now the front of this building is completely renovated.

Saint Nicholas’s assistants, the Peters, who will be in close contact with the crowds, will be masked to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Characters participating in the pageant, who can’t wear a face covering, will be kept at a distance from the crowd.

Children older than twelve and two months and adults will require a Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to access the Steen Square and Antwerp market square.

“We’ve asked people to have their CST handy. It will be checked at the busiest location, the Steen Square and the market square, but it’s a good thing to have it handy even if you are just following the route of the pageant” says VRT spokesman Van Goethem. “We are asking the crowds to observe physical distancing. If that’s not possible it’s best to mask.”