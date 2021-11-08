Sports

Union widen their lead at the top, Antwerp second after victory against RSC Anderlecht

As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening OH Leuven pulled still further away from the relegation zones thanks to a 1-0 home win against KV Oostende. 

On Saturday the matches between KAS Eupen and Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk and Beerschot ended in 1-1 draws. Later on Saturday Sint-Truiden moved further up the table thanks to a 0-1 victory against KV Mechelen. Union Saint-Gilloise remain top after an impressive 4-0 home win against Sporting Charleroi.

NVE

Club Brugge’s 2-2 draw (photo from match above) against Standard de Liège on Sunday afternoon means that Union Saint-Gilloise’s lead has now been extended to four points. Later on Sunday Seraing drew 0-0 at home against AA Gent. Royal Antwerp FC’s 2-0 home win against RSC Anderlecht (photo from match below) sees them move to second place. 

Although they are level on points with Club Brugge, The Great Old has won a match more, meaning that they rather than the reigning champions are second in the table after 14 games. 

In the last match of the weekend KRC Genk draw 1-1 at home against Cercle Brugge. This is despite Cercle Brugge creating the lion’s share of the scoring opportunities. 

The league table after 14 games

1. Union Saint-Gilliose – 31 points

2. Royal Antwerp FC – 27 points

3. Club Brugge – 27 points

4. KV Mechelen – 23 points

5. Sporting Charleroi – 23 points

6. KRC Genk – 21 points

7. KAS Eupen – 21 points

8. RSC Anderlecht – 21 points

9. KV Kortrijk – 20 points

10. KAA Gent – 18 points

11. Sint-Truiden – 18 points

12. KV Oostende – 17 points

13. Standard de Liège – 17 points

14. OH Leuven – 17 points

15. Zulte Waregem – 14 points

16. Seraign – 13 points

17. Cercle Brugge – 10 points

18. Beerschot – 6 points 

Top stories