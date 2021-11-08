Union widen their lead at the top, Antwerp second after victory against RSC Anderlecht
As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening OH Leuven pulled still further away from the relegation zones thanks to a 1-0 home win against KV Oostende.
On Saturday the matches between KAS Eupen and Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk and Beerschot ended in 1-1 draws. Later on Saturday Sint-Truiden moved further up the table thanks to a 0-1 victory against KV Mechelen. Union Saint-Gilloise remain top after an impressive 4-0 home win against Sporting Charleroi.
Club Brugge’s 2-2 draw (photo from match above) against Standard de Liège on Sunday afternoon means that Union Saint-Gilloise’s lead has now been extended to four points. Later on Sunday Seraing drew 0-0 at home against AA Gent. Royal Antwerp FC’s 2-0 home win against RSC Anderlecht (photo from match below) sees them move to second place.
Although they are level on points with Club Brugge, The Great Old has won a match more, meaning that they rather than the reigning champions are second in the table after 14 games.
In the last match of the weekend KRC Genk draw 1-1 at home against Cercle Brugge. This is despite Cercle Brugge creating the lion’s share of the scoring opportunities.
The league table after 14 games
1. Union Saint-Gilliose – 31 points
2. Royal Antwerp FC – 27 points
3. Club Brugge – 27 points
4. KV Mechelen – 23 points
5. Sporting Charleroi – 23 points
6. KRC Genk – 21 points
7. KAS Eupen – 21 points
8. RSC Anderlecht – 21 points
9. KV Kortrijk – 20 points
10. KAA Gent – 18 points
11. Sint-Truiden – 18 points
12. KV Oostende – 17 points
13. Standard de Liège – 17 points
14. OH Leuven – 17 points
15. Zulte Waregem – 14 points
16. Seraign – 13 points
17. Cercle Brugge – 10 points
18. Beerschot – 6 points