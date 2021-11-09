Baby found at beauty spot died of hypothermia
The initial results of an autopsy carried out on a baby whose body was found at a nature reserve at Willebroek in Antwerp Province at the weekend show that the infant died of hypothermia. The baby was still alive when it was left at a pond in the Blaasveldbroek Nature Reserve. The body of the baby had been in the water for some time when it was spotted by a passer-by.
The baby mother is a 17-year-old girl. The Antwerp Judicial Authorities say that the statement she has given them doesn’t tie in with the evidence gathered from the autopsy. The girl was questioned again on Monday.