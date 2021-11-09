Baby found at beauty spot died of hypothermia

Last weekend a hiker saw the body of a baby when he was walking near to a pond at Blaasveldbroek. He informed the police, and an investigation was opened into the suspicious death of the child.

The initial results of an autopsy carried out on the baby’s body point to the baby having died of hypothermia. Further investigation will reveal the precise cause of death. The baby is believed to have been alive when it was left. The baby’s body had spent some time in the pond.

The baby mother is a 17-year-old girl. The Antwerp Judicial Authorities say that the statement she has given them doesn’t tie in with the evidence gathered from the autopsy. The girl was questioned again on Monday.