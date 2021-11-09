Belgium slips further down the Climate Change Performance Index

The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) has been monitoring the climate protection performance of 60 countries, as well as the EU as a whole, since 2005. The countries that are monitored are responsible for 92% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. The CCPI has shown a worsening in Belgium’s performance in recent years.

By dropping a further 9 places in the ranking, Belgium is lagging behind the average for the EU as a whole and even scores worse than countries like India and China. Meanwhile, all our neighbours (the UK, France, The Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany) are all in the CCPI’s top 20. The Scandinavian countries scored the best.

Energy use is one area in which Belgium performs particularly poorly. In the CCPI’s Energy Use category Belgium fell 13 places. Belgium also performed poorly in the Renewable energy and Climate Policy categories.