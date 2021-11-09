Brussels Centre for Care after Sexual Violence to be expanded

The Brussels ZSG is housed in the UMC Sint-Pieter Hospital in the Marollen area of Brussels City Centre. The centre is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

It offers help and support to people that have been the victims of sexual violence. In the four years since it opened the Brussel ZSG has helped over 2,000 people that had suffered sexual violence.

However, an increase in the number of people reporting sexual violence means that the centre is in urgent need of expansion. The extension to the Brussels Centre for Care after Sexual Violence will be housed in a building next to the UMC Sint-Pieter Hospital.

The five other Centres for Care after Sexual Violence are in Ghent, Leuven, Antwerp, Charleroi and Liège.