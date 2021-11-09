Consultative Committee to meet on 19 November

The meeting will be held in the backdrop of increasing pressure on the country's hospitals. For the first time since May there are more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19s on ICUs now exceeds 400.

The previous meeting of the Consultative Committee was brought forward as it had become evident that a fourth wave of the pandemic had started to take hold. Then it was decided to reintroduce the mandatory wearing of face covering in shops in Flanders, where in contrast to the rest of the country, they had no longer been mandatory since the beginning of October.

Flanders also agreed to the extension of the scope of the Corona Pass (also known as Covid Safe Ticket) to cover the same range of activities for which it was already mandatory in Brussels from 1 November. Wallonia had already planned to do this anyway. Furthermore, the Consultative Committee also “strongly recommended” teleworking.

Sometime during the evening of Friday week, we will know what, if any additional measures will be taken to curb the spread of the virus.