Deliveroo and Uber Eats' boycott amid modern slavery claims
David Nijs, the proprietor of a chippy in the Leuven borough of Kessel-Lo, has decided to end all co-operation with courier services Deliveroo and Uber Easts. David says the bike couriers, who deliver the food, are exploited. He speaks of modern slavery.
David claims that couriers working for these two companies are paid starvation wages and are often not insured. The chippy proprietor decided to act after he saw a report on VRT’s current affairs flagship Terzake. He’s now asking colleagues to follow suit. “Alone I won’t achieve anything, but together we are stronger”.
A notice in the chippy window informs David’s customers about his boycott.