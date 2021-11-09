Flemish Brabant pharmacists collect toiletries and personal care products for the homeless

Margo van Camp of the Brabant Pharmacists Forum told VRT Radio 2 that "Everyone has products in their bathroom that they don’t use. For example, shower gel, shampoo, a hairbrush, hand or foot cream. These are products that we believe to be nothing special but can make a big difference for a homeless person. People that are without a homes suffer a lot and they feel a whole lot better if they are able to get cleaned up”.

The products can be handed in at dozens of pharmacies in Flemish Brabant.

“You can leave the products in a collection box at the pharmacy. We will ensure that they are taken to CAW, the organisation that organises winter shelters for the homeless in Flemish Brabant. They put together packs of products and distribute them to the homeless. What we do ask is that the products haven’t been opened”, Ms van Camp added.