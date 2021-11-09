More than 2,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalised

During the week from 30 October to 5 November an average of 7,867 positive test results were recorded in Belgium each day. This is a rise of 4% on the figures for the previous week. Meanwhile, at 75,400, the average number of tests carried out each day was 7% down on the previous week.

Of those tested 11.2% tested positive for the virus, a rise of 1.6 percentage points on the previous week. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.13. This means that every 100 people that are infected with coronavirus infect an average of 113 others.



During the week from 2 to 8 November an average of 183 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 21% up on the average number of admissions during the previous week. There are currently 2,071 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals, a rise of 22% on a week ago. Of these 418 are in intensive care, up 29% on a week ago. The last time there were more than 400 COVID-19 on Belgian intensive care wards was on 1 June.

During the week from 30 October to 5 November an average of 20 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 8% on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 26,200 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

Meanwhile, 76% of the Belgian population has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. 75% are fully vaccinated.