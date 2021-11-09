Winter Wonders is back!

“It’s our twentieth Winter Wonders” exclaims alderman Delphine Houba. “Not only are we taking up station on Brussels’ market square, but Winter Wonders is also being organised in the Marollen neighbourhood, the Ter Kameren Wood, Neder-over-Heembeek and Laken. There’s a Christmas tree on the market square and an ice rink at De Brouckère. This year’s theme is rail travel as will be clear from our programme of events.”

The City of Brussels is determined to see the event go ahead. As a consequence Covid safety measures are being taken. Visitors will have to mask and the Covid Safe Ticket is required at the ice rink.

“We want to attract foreign visitors too” says Houba. “It’s important for employment, shops, hospitality and hotels.”

The Brussels hotel sector is overjoyed the event can go ahead. Rodolphe Van Wayenbergh: “This is good news for our sector. In a normal year hotels are full during Winter Wonders but due to the pandemic many people have adopted a wait and see approach”.