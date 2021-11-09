World’s oldest whisky goes for 93,000 euros a carafe

This exclusive whisky was matured in a special cask allowing it to preserve its power and volume.

“Normally you lose up to 2% volume a year through evaporation. This whisky is particularly exclusive because it matured in a cash for eighty years. It’s very difficult to conserve a whisky for such a long length of time. Everything must be just right: the climate in which the cask is stored, the alcohol content, the taste.”

The world’s oldest single malt Scotch whisky was bottled in 250 carafes designed by Sir David Frank Adjaye, one of the world’s most famous architects.

“We were honoured to acquire two of the 250 carafes and sell them on. Each bottle went for 93,000 euros” says a proud Martin Coene.