Corona latest: over 2,100 patients in hospital
Preliminary figures from the Belgian health science institute Sciensano show 2,146 Covid patients in Belgian hospitals. 434 patients are in critical care. The number of hospitalisations and Covid deaths continues to rise.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 6 November, 8,008 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 5% on the week.
In the week to 9 November on average 197 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 29% on the week.
2,146 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up by 19% on the week. 434 patients are in intensive care.
In the week to 6 November on average 22 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 3% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 26,230 deaths have been linked to Covid.
On average in the week to 6 November 76,600 tests are carried out each da. The figure is down 10% on the week.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.18 – up 4%. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 118 others and the epidemic is still widening.
75% of Belgium’s population is now fully vaccinated.