Corona latest: over 2,100 patients in hospital

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 6 November, 8,008 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 5% on the week.

In the week to 9 November on average 197 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 29% on the week.

2,146 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up by 19% on the week. 434 patients are in intensive care.

In the week to 6 November on average 22 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 3% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 26,230 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average in the week to 6 November 76,600 tests are carried out each da. The figure is down 10% on the week.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.18 – up 4%. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 118 others and the epidemic is still widening.

75% of Belgium’s population is now fully vaccinated.