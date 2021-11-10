New electric car guarantees employment at Brussels Audi plant

Herr Düsmann’s visit coincided with the 8th millionth Audi car rolling off the production line in the borough of Vorst.

The Audi Q8 e-tron is an electric version of Audi’s largest 4-wheel-drive model. Audi Brussels today assembles two other electric models, the Audi e-tron and the e-tron Sportback. Production of these models is scheduled to end in 2026.

Audi employs 3,000 at its Brussels plant.