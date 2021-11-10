Queen Mathilde at Big Bang City Festival in Leuven
Leuven’s Museum M is hosting “Imaging the Universe”, one of several exhibitions being staged as part of the city’s KNAL! or BANG! Festival. The Big Bang City Festival is held every two years. A second exhibition, To the Edge of Time, is underway at Leuven University Library.
“Imaging the Universe” shows the picture people have had of the universe through the centuries. Queen Mathilde of Belgium visited both exhibitions today. At Museum M she was able to admire several large tapestries and learn how works in the Middle Ages showed how the earth was the centre of the universe.
The exhibition at Leuven University Library explains the role played by leading scientists including Einstein and Hawking.
The exhibitions run till 16 January.