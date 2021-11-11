Corona update: 2,270 patients in hospital

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 7 November, 8,236 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 5% on the week.

In the week to 10 November on average 204 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 24% on the week.

2,270 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 22% on the week. 451 patients are in intensive care. The figure is up by 31% on the week.

In the week to 7 November on average 22 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 3% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 26,261 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 74,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 7 November. The figure is down 12% on the week.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.19 – the figure is up 1%. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 119 others and the epidemic is still widening.

75% of Belgium’s population is now fully vaccinated.