End of the Great War marked at the Menin Gate in Ieper

Last year the act of remembrance at the Menin Gate was pretty limited due to corona restrictions. This year crowds were allowed though with far fewer British visitors than usual the ceremony is still a somewhat muted affair.

The Last Post sounded for the 32,317th time under the Menin Gate, a memorial to British and Commonwealth soldiers with no known grave. It was along this road that many of the Allied soldiers left the town bound for the battlefields of Flanders. Many were never to return. Over 55,000 names feature on the Gate.

For soldiers the Last Post originally signalled the end of the working day, but since 1928 the Last Post is also sounded at the Menin Gate by volunteers of the Last Post Association as a mark of remembrance. During the Nazi occupation of Belgium a similar ceremony was staged in England, but on the day of the liberation of Ieper, 6 September 1944, the Last Post once again sounded here.

After the sounding of the Last Post in a ceremony that is moving every year the red poppies of Flanders’ Fields were scattered from the top of the Gate.