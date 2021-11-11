Fresh sexual assault in Ghent bar street

The incident happened in the ‘t Kofschip bar in the Overpoortstraat last night. A woman was felt up. A member of the bar staff noticed the incident and alerted the police, who detained a 26-year-old from Anzegem in West Flanders. The victim was given support.

Police questioned the suspect and later released him under strict conditions. He is no longer allowed in the Ghent student area, may not get drunk and must seek professional guidance. The conditions apply for three months. Prosecutors will check whether or not he has complied with them.

Ghent prosecutors are looking into two other incidents of sexual assault in the Ghent student neighbourhood. So far, all three cases are believed to be unrelated.