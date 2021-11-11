Japan Fair Festival turns out to be a “dump”

The Japan Fair Festival was supposed to immerse visitors in the best of Japanese culture, but organisers have themselves been inundated by complaints. There have been complaints about lengthy queues to access the event at the entrance, heated frozen meals, stalls that were sold-out and poor animation.

The light spectacle with illuminated cherry trees turned out to be eight fake trees with LED lamps. Some visitors claimed food prices at food trucks were higher than at the average sushi restaurant in Brussels. On Facebook a Japan Festival Scam appeared. Here visitors complain about heated frozen meals that were far too expensive and the advertising for the event that was miles off the mark when you saw the reality.