King Filip lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Warrior
The people of Belgium have commemorated the armistice that brought an end to the Great War exactly 103 years ago. Ceremonies of remembrance were held across the country with the ceremonies at the Menin Gate in Ieper (West Flanders) and at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Brussels taking centre stage.
In a military ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the Congress Column in Brussels Filip, King of Belgians, laid a wreath in commemoration of all who fell in the Great War and subsequent conflicts. Federal government ministers and veterans too were in attendance.