Best female and male hockey players honoured at Golden Sticks

Florent van Aubel and Ambre Ballenghien have been voted the best male and female hockey player playing in Belgium. Ambre Ballenghien won the Belgian women’s hockey league title with her club Gantoise. The 2021 Gold Stick is the first of her career so far. Florent van Aubel won the league championship too with his club Dragons. He was also part of the national men’s hockey team the Red Lions that took gold at the Tokyo Olympics. 2021 is the third consecutive year that Florent van Aubel has been awarded the Golden Stick, a prize that he has now won a total of four times.