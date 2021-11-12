Bio statistician says “it would be sensible not to allow events such as Christmas markets to go ahead”

A very high percent of the population in Flanders is vaccinated so how can it be that that the coronavirus figures have worsened to this extent?

"We counted on the vaccines a little too much. The strength of the delta variant is still being underestimated. With the Wuhan variant the problem would largely have been resolved with this level of vaccination uptake”, Professor Molenberghs said.

However, with the delta variant “This level of vaccination uptake is not high enough”.

The bio-statistician points to the recent exponential rise in the number of new infections with coronavirus. “A peak in the number of infections had been expected around this time, but not in the number of hospital admissions. It’s now a question of waiting to see if the figures continue to rise or whether it is just a temporary peak caused by people putting off getting tested because of the holidays”.

However, even if the number of new infections falls the number of people with the virus that are being hospitalised will continue to rise.

"We now have 450 people (with COVID-19) in intensive care. I think that we will not be able to avoid reaching 600”

Previously the virologist Professor Steven Van Gucht had said that he hoped that the number of COVID-19 patients on ICUs would remain under 500.