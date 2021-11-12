Ghent’s Festival of Light will go ahead this weekend despite rise in coronavirus figures

With the number of coronavirus infections rising sharply questions have been raised as to whether it is wise for so many people to be in the same place at the same time even if it is in the open air.

Such was the number of visitors at the festival at around 8:30pm on Thursday that the city authorities and the police called on people to stay away.

The Ghent City Alderman responsible for festivities and events Annelies Storms (socialist) says that this call will be repeated again during the coming days if the number of visitors already present at the festival necessitates it.

"We are keeping a close eye on everything, both on the festival route itself and on the routes that lead to the festival. If it becomes too busy, we won’t hesitate in taking extra measures again such as telling people not to come to the Festival of Light”.