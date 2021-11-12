Primary school pupils to be given a coronavirus jab?

“I hope that we will be able to vaccinate them from January. We are waiting for the green light from Europe. If it is possible to do so, it is something that we should do”, the Federal Health Minister said.

Mr Vandenbroucke is also in favour of the wearing of face coverings by pupils in the fourth, fifth and sixth years of primary school. The health minister believes that the current high levels of circulation of coronavirus necessitate a more widespread use of face coverings again, also in schools.

He added that “We had expected a fourth wave, but not that it would be as intense as this. We underestimated the infectiousness of the virus. Without the vaccine it would have been an unprecedented disaster”.

