Woman’s body found in cornfield in Sint-Truiden

The farmer discovered the dead woman’s body while he was working the field. The police and the Judicial Authorities were at the scene quickly. For the time being at least the Judicial Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about the woman’s identity and the circumstances surrounding her death.

As the body had been on the field for some time an internal autopsy will be carried out. In the summer a search was carried out in the area to try and find a 44-year-old woman that had disappeared. Her car was found at the nearby Nieuwenhoven Provincial Park.