Woman’s body found in cornfield in Sint-Truiden
A farmer has found the dead body of a woman on one of his fields near to the Limburg town of Sint-Truiden. The gruesome discovery was made in a field at the Engelbamp. The body is reported to have been there for some time.
The farmer discovered the dead woman’s body while he was working the field. The police and the Judicial Authorities were at the scene quickly. For the time being at least the Judicial Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about the woman’s identity and the circumstances surrounding her death.
As the body had been on the field for some time an internal autopsy will be carried out. In the summer a search was carried out in the area to try and find a 44-year-old woman that had disappeared. Her car was found at the nearby Nieuwenhoven Provincial Park.