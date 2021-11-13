COVID-19: More than 10,000 new infections and 200 hospitalisations per day

During the week from 3 to 9 November an average of 10,081 positive coronavirus test results were recorded each day. This is a 39% increase on the 7-day average for the previous week. On Monday 8 November there were 15,208 positive test results, on Tuesday 9 November this was 12,942. At Friday’s Sciensano press conference the virologist Steven Van Gucht said that only during the height of last autumn’s second wave was the number of infections higher. An average of 83,800 tests were carried out each day between 3 and 9 November. Of these 12.7% were positive.

During the week from 6 to 12 November an average of 207 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a rise of 21% on the 7-day average for the previous week. On Wednesday 10 November 287 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals.

There are currently 3,391 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals, up 29% on a week ago. Of these 487 are on ICUs, a rise of 27% on this time last week.

During the week from 3 to 9 November an average of 23.6 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 9% up of the 7-day average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in 26,321 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.