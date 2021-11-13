Federal Government plans to use ANPR cameras to stamp out mobile phone use while driving

The use of ANPR cameras in this way is part of a wider road safety plan the aim of which is to cut the number of traffic deaths from an average of 2 a day now to 0 by 2050.

An estimated 30% of motorists use their mobile phone while driving. Mobile phone use while driving poses a serious threat to road safety and as such is illegal. In order to catch more motorists that are flouting the ban and to discourage them from using their mobile while driving in the first place APNR cameras like those already used to catch drivers that are speeding will soon be used to help stamp out the use of mobile phones behind the wheel.

It is hoped that ANPR cameras will be used in this way from 2022 with a number of pilot projects already planned for next year.

In addition to the measure to tackle mobile phone use when driving the road safety plan also covers measures to deal more severely with repeat offenders, drinking and driving and safety on level crossings. The Federal Government has drafted a total of 32 measures intended to promote road safety and reduce the number of fatalities on the country’s roads. The ultimate aim is 0 traffic deaths by 2050.