Belgium now certain of place in next year’s World Cup

Belgium climbed to an unassailable 19 points in Group E, after Christian Benteke (photo above) scored early and Yannick Carrasco and Thorgan Hazard added second-half goals.

It was however an at times wasteful display from Belgium. The supporters at the King Boudewijn Stadium were expecting more of the team in what was to have been the crowning glory of an all but flawless qualifying campaign. Nevertheless, the result does mean that Belgium has qualified for a third successive World Cup.



Belgium were without the injured Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi. This meant that Christian Benteke was given a rare chance to lead the attack. It didn’t take him long to open the scoring. He took advantage of a blunder by the Estonian keeper Matvei Igonen to strike home from close range from a Carrasco cross. Benteke could have scored a couple more before half time and there was a great scoring opportunity for Eden Hazard. However, it was not to be and the half ended 1-0.

7 minutes into the second half Carrasco showed the way a powerful left-footed drive into the top of the net from the edge of the area. Estonia then pulled one back in the 70th minute when Rauno Sappinen’s shot was palmed away by Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois into the path of Erik Sorga, who promptly scored.

The two-goal advantage was restored 4 minutes later when substitute Thorgan Hazard headed home a De Bruyne’s cross and the match ended 3-1 to Belgium.