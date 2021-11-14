Cannabis plantation discovered after fire at warehouse

On their arrival fire-fighters found almost 1,500 cannabis plants inside. An investigation has been launched to identify those that had been growing the drugs.

Fire-fighters from the Balen and Mol fire stations went to tackle the fire. The fire was caused by a fault in a fuse box though which passed the building’s electricity supply. The fuse box was in a separate compartment that had been constructed out of wood. The fire in the fuse box had set the wood alight, hence the large amount of smoke.

Alerted by the fire-fighters about the cannabis plants police went to the scene. An investigation has been launched to find those behind the cannabis plantation.