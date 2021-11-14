Health minister says there are now more than 500 COVID-19 patients on ICUs

Under normal circumstances ICU capacity in Belgium is 2,000 beds. However, staff shortages mean that 117 of these beds are currently out of use. Mr Vandebroucke explained that many hospital staff are off work as they are either exhausted from the excess workload or have COVID-19 themselves.

The Federal Health Minister added that there needs to be better enforcement of the measures that are in place to curb the spread of virus. Mr Vandenbroucke pointed to a pilot project on Leuven’s (Flemish Brabant) Oude Markt. There those wishing to visit the many hospitality outlets on the square go to a central point to get their Covid Safe Tickets (CST) checked and are then give a bracelet showing that they have been checked. After that they can enter the bars on the square with out having to constantly show their CST as the bar staff can easily see the bracelet around their wrists.