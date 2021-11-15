Consultative Committee meeting brought forward to Wednesday

The news that the meeting has been brought forward to 2:30pm on Wednesday was released by the office of the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) on Monday morning.

The recent sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals and the pressure on ICUs has meant that the meeting could not wait until Friday. By bringing the meeting forward any measures decided on Wednesday will be able to come into force at the weekend. Any new measures that are being considered are reported to be “protective” such as extending the use of face coverings and enforced closures are reported not to be on the cards.

The group of experts that advises the government on coronavirus measures has already drafted a report in which it calls for (amongst other things) mandatory telework until Christmas and face coverings for the over 9s.